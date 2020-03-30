After all spring sports were canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, student-athletes in those sports were left wondering how their eligibility would be affected. They got answers on Monday, as the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee voted to approve waivers to grant athletes in spring sports an extra year of eligibility for the 2020-2021 season.
DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/v1zriEBDvR pic.twitter.com/g9BbOkmnt0— NCAA (@NCAA) March 30, 2020
The decision is now left up to the individual schools to implement, the NCAA announced on Monday.
To account for the seniors using their extra year of eligibility and the incoming freshmen, the NCAA has extended the number of athletes a school can have on scholarship and will allow schools to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund in order to do so. The NCAA will also allow schools to decrease or eliminate the amount of scholarship money that players will receive in the 2020-2021 season on a player-by-player basis.
The NCAA also increased baseball’s roster limit, which was previously set at 35.
While the NCAA approved the waivers for spring sports, they declined to extend eligibility relief to athletes in winter sports, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.