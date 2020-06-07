As some Texas A&M student-athletes have started to return to campus for the start of voluntary workouts on Monday,
According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, testing done by Texas A&M has confirmed that “less than five” student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork told Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News that the number includes athletes from sports other than football. According to the article, each of the athletes are self-isolating, though they are asymptomatic.
A&M isn’t the only SEC school to face confirmed COVID-19 cases among returning student-athletes. According to reports, at least five Alabama student-athletes and three Oklahoma State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
On May 20, the NCAA announced its ban on on-campus athletic activities would be lifted starting June 1, allowing member conferences to make the final decisions for their schools.
The SEC announced on May 22 that its student-athletes would be allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 8, with a requirement that any athlete showing symptoms of the coronavirus be tested. Any additional guidelines for lifting the ban have been left up to the SEC’s member institutions.
ALERT-Voluntary in-person athletics activities may resume on @SEC campuses, at the discretion of each university, beginning June 8 under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 22, 2020
While A&M hasn’t released its guidelines yet, the Dallas Morning News reported the athletic department would do so early this week.
After six consecutive days of double-digit increases in cases, Brazos County now has a total of 626 positive cases of COVID-19, 406 of which are considered active. For daily updates on COVID-19 in Brazos County, follow @TheBattOnline on Twitter.
UPDATE: The Brazos County Health District has confirmed 21 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 626.— The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) June 7, 2020
