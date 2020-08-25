Reveille IX kicked off the training of the Outfit E-2 freshmen with a special introduction.
The freshmen of outfit E-2, otherwise known as the Mascot Company, officially met Reveille IX on Monday, as well as the senior officers. In the Corps of Cadets tradition known as “Whipping Out,” freshmen are directed to introduce themselves to the highest ranking officer in their outfit and, as the First Lady of Texas A&M, Reveille must be addressed before all other officers. During the event, nine freshmen cadets introduced themselves to Reveille through her handler, university studies sophomore Batie Bishop.
While the traditional Whipping Out practice requires freshmen to “whip out” their hands to formally meet seniors with a handshake, new university guidelines have forced the cadets to adapt their introductions. The freshmen cadets and senior officers wore face masks while the underclassmen stated their names, hometowns and majors. Once this was done correctly, freshmen were instructed to introduce themselves to each upperclassman while maintaining a safe social distance. The tradition marks the beginning of the cadets’ year-long journey to possibly earn the privilege of becoming Reveille’s next handler.
Environmental studies senior Dalton St. Romain and commander of E-2 said although the tradition calls for a handshake, the cadets have adjusted to ensure the health and safety of the members of their outfit.
“We have been following safe protocol [and] the guidelines of the university and Corps,” St. Romain said after the conclusion of the event. “We’re here, we’re doing stuff and at the end of the day that’s what I want to do. When I got picked as the commander of the unit I was like, ‘Man, in my senior year I might not get to lead,’ but the Corps made it work and made it happen... All you can do is just pray that each day is a good day.”
Despite the changes, Romain said he’s ready to prepare the next generation of E-2 officers to one day replace himself and the other upperclassmen as Reveille IX’s caretakers.
“I’m so grateful to be back here on campus and having the chance to inspire, mentor, and coach 45 other people in my unit, including myself,” Romain said. “Despite the whole pandemic and the fallout from it, we’ve been doing our best to follow CDC and state guidelines while also keeping a purposeful and rewarding training environment for our outfit.”
