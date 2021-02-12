All in-person classes will be held virtually Feb. 15 and 16 due to forecasted poor weather conditions.
Rain and sleet are expected within Bryan-College Station in the coming days, according to KBTX. As sleet and snow are forecasted early next week, the roads may be slick.
Tuesday morning has an expected low of 7 degrees, which would break the record for daily temperature for Feb. 16, according to KBTX.
“The National Weather Service called the upcoming weather ‘a highly impactful and potentially historic period of prolonged cold temperatures,’” the KBTX article reads.
Due to this strong weather, Texas A&M has made some adjustments to university functions, mainly classes for Feb. 15 and 16, according to a Feb. 12 university announcement. The adjustments are as follows:
- All classes, including face-to-face classes, will be delivered online to avoid unnecessary travel. Faculty members should communicate their expectations with students before Monday.
- All nonessential employees should work remotely if possible. Employees with questions about their status as essential vs. nonessential should consult their respective leadership for guidance.
Select COVID-19 testing will still be available on campus, and more information can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.