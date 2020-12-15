Charlotte Han Sharp, wife of Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, passed away on Dec. 15 following a lengthy illness.
According to Charlotte’s obituary, she was born in Temple, Texas and married John Sharp in 1978 following her graduation from the University of Texas. Her husband was elected to the Texas House of Representatives the same year as their marriage, beginning her long involvement in his political career and jobs of public service.
An important part of Charlotte’s life was her Catholic faith, according to the obituary. She worked with children at the local St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and was even a cofounder of St. Gabriel Catholic School in Austin. Charlotte also helped her various communities through charity.
“She was a powerful fundraiser for a variety of organizations, including Texas Children’s Hospital and Dell Children’s Medical Center,” the obituary reads. “As the Honorary Chair of the 2015 Magnolia Tea, she helped raise a record amount for scholarships for Texas A&M medical students.”
To further exemplify her charity, Charlotte’s family has asked others to contribute to a charity themselves.
“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Charlotte’s friends and family make donations to Mobile Loaves & Fishes at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin or to the Woman’s Club of Bryan,” the obituary reads.
Services for Charlotte will be held at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18, followed by a graveside service at The Texas State Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.