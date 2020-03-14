The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M is working to continue beloved traditions while complying with new COVID-19 guidelines.
Aggie Ring Day and Aggie Muster are two traditions the A&M family hold near and dear, but the large gatherings may not be feasible amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Kathryn Greenwade, vice president of the Association, said they are finalizing details for delivering Aggie Rings and will be working with A&M clubs in the coming weeks to plan Muster.
Those receiving their rings this semester should expect to hear information about delivery plans soon, Greenwade said.
The Worldwide Roll Call for Aggie Muster will still take place and be live streamed on AggieNetwork.com on April 21, Greenwade said.
“This Roll Call, which originated in 2018, ensures that the names of all 1,600-plus Aggies on the Muster Roll are called and answered with a ‘here,’” Greenwade said.
Greenwade emphasizes that although some traditions may look different during this pandemic, the core values of A&M are still there.
“We would ask all Aggies to understand that the ‘temporary new normal’ we’re living in may require that some of our traditions take on a different look in 2020, but the spirit of those traditions remain unaltered,” Greenwade said. “The Aggie Spirit will prevail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.