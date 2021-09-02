Texas A&M will celebrate the 100th year of the 12th Man throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
The tradition of the 12th Man began on Jan. 2, 1922, when E. King Gill stood on the sidelines as the 12th Man to be called upon if needed at the Dixie Classic. Though he was never called in to play, he stood by at the ready. For this reason, the Aggies in the stands are now called the 12th Man — not on the field, but ever-supporting their team as a symbol of being ready to step in when needed. To celebrate the 100th anniversary, fans can expect to see a variety of recognitions at athletic events as well as other campus activities such as concerts.
Aggies can partake in the celebration by engaging in various activities, like the chance to be a part of the collection of A&M memories and stories and an Aggie spin on the Flat Stanley, the “Flat 12th Man.”
As a part of the celebration, Texas A&M Athletics will release a 12th Man documentary in March which will showcase the 12th Man’s growth over the years, including the nationally famous A&M student section.
To commemorate the celebration, 12th Man Centennial merchandise will be sold throughout the year. Additionally, at any athletic match-up fans can purchase a commemorative stadium cup. Fans will also have the opportunity to receive specialty product giveaways at various games throughout the season.
“Among the collectables designed for the Centennial include: special edition 12th Man Towels, 12th Man Statues designed by renowned sculptor Bob Hogan, 12th Man Centennial Challenge Coins, 12th Man Centennial Tervis® tumblers, Aggie War Hymn volleyball t-shirts, soccer vuvuzelas, commemorative track and field batons, replica #12 basketball jerseys and commemorative baseballs and softballs,” 12thman.com reads.
The celebration kicked off with the 12th Jam concert during Howdy Week and will continue with celebrations in the fall sports’ seasons. The spring will kick off with the official Centennial on Jan. 2 followed by the 12th Man documentary premiere in March, fireworks at five SEC softball and baseball games and a final concert in June.
The scheduled 12th Man Centennial celebration events for the fall semester include:
Aug. 28 — 12th Jam Concert
Aug. 28 — Firework show at Soccer vs. Clemson
Aug. 30 — 12th Man Centennial Merchandise Begins Sales
Sept. 4 — Firework show at Football vs. Kent State
Sept. 4 — Vuvuzela giveaway at Soccer vs. UTEP
Sept.17 — Shirt giveaway at Volleyball vs. Texas
Oct. 9 — 12th Man towel giveaway at Football vs. Alabama
