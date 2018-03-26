You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Candidate comparison

Take a look at the senatorial candidates’ stances on gun policy

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
+1 
Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz

“The answer is that we should be targeting violent

criminals. That’s what works. That’s what’s effective

and that’s what I had been pressing and do and what

I’ll continue to do.”

Legislation: Original sponsor of S.2502 -

Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second

Amendment Act of 2018

What the legislation does:

• Requires federal courts to submit information to

the National Instant Criminal Background Check

System (NICS) database

• Establishes a federal task force to ensure prosecution

of gun violence

• Criminalizes straw purchasing of guns and trafficking rearms

Policy Stance: Keep guns out of the hands of convicted

criminals, fix NICS

Last NRA Rating: A+

Total NRA contributions: $77,450

+1 
Beto O'Rourke

Beto O’Rourke

“There’s going to have to be some rational limit to

our ability that keeps more people in our community

safe and alive.”

Legislation: Original co-sponsor of H.R.5087 -

Assault Weapons Ban of 2018

What the legislation does:

• Make it a crime to knowingly import, sell, manufacture,

transfer or possess a semi-automatic assault

weapon (SAW) or large capacity ammunition feeding

device (LCAFD)

Policy Stance: Ban all assault rifles

Last NRA rating: F

Total NRA contributions: $0

 

Editor’s note: NRA ratings are created by the National

Rifle Association and evaluate voting records, public statements

and questionnaires.

International studies major. Class of 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.