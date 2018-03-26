Candidate comparison
Take a look at the senatorial candidates’ stances on gun policy
Ted Cruz
“The answer is that we should be targeting violent
criminals. That’s what works. That’s what’s effective
and that’s what I had been pressing and do and what
I’ll continue to do.”
Legislation: Original sponsor of S.2502 -
Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second
Amendment Act of 2018
What the legislation does:
• Requires federal courts to submit information to
the National Instant Criminal Background Check
System (NICS) database
• Establishes a federal task force to ensure prosecution
of gun violence
• Criminalizes straw purchasing of guns and trafficking rearms
Policy Stance: Keep guns out of the hands of convicted
criminals, fix NICS
Last NRA Rating: A+
Total NRA contributions: $77,450
Beto O’Rourke
“There’s going to have to be some rational limit to
our ability that keeps more people in our community
safe and alive.”
Legislation: Original co-sponsor of H.R.5087 -
Assault Weapons Ban of 2018
What the legislation does:
• Make it a crime to knowingly import, sell, manufacture,
transfer or possess a semi-automatic assault
weapon (SAW) or large capacity ammunition feeding
device (LCAFD)
Policy Stance: Ban all assault rifles
Last NRA rating: F
Total NRA contributions: $0
Editor’s note: NRA ratings are created by the National
Rifle Association and evaluate voting records, public statements
and questionnaires.
