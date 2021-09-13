Students can take advantage of many health related resources on campus, such as setting up an appointment with a physician, meeting with a counselor or applying for learning accommodations.
Many of these services are provided by three different departments under the Division of Student Affairs: Student Health Services, or SHS, Counseling & Psychological Services, or CAPS, and Disability Resources.
Student Health Services
SHS is located on campus in the Beutel Health Center at 311 Houston St. and provides physical care for students. Director for Student Health Services Dr. Martha Dannenbaum said the department is the health care resource for all students on campus.
“Our mission is to support the academic mission of the university, and we do that by ensuring that students have access to high quality health care that will allow them to seek care when they are not well,” Dannenbaum said. “We provide primary medical care service, [so] we take care of the types of things that you would get if you were going to a family practice physician.”
SHS also provides a wide range of other services, Dannenbaum said.
“We have a physical therapy clinic with two physical therapists on staff; we have a radiology unit … we have a pharmacy that is a full pharmacy with prescriptions and over the counter items available; and we have nutrition services with a full-time dietitian who does direct patient care for nutritional related issues such as diabetes management and eating disorders,” Dannenbaum said.
Students can take advantage of these services by scheduling an appointment through the SHS patient portal located on the SHS website.
Counseling and Psychological Services and Helpline
CAPS, located in the Student Services Building at 471 Houston St., offers mental health services. Licensed professional counselor Michelle Morris said the department helps students by providing support services as well as initial assessments.
“We provide an initial assessment to sit with that student and kind of identify what their concerns are and then figure out the next steps from there,” Morris said.
CAPS also does more than just individual counseling, Morris said, including providing a wide variety of workshops.
“We have a huge list of workshops that are available for students,” Morris said. “Workshops are a really great first step for students who are like, ‘I’m struggling, I don't really know if I want to invest in counseling therapy right now, but I want to figure out what’s going on [and] learn some language for what I’m experiencing.’”
CAPS also provides many different support groups, Morris said.
“We also have a ton of groups … related to certain identities [such as]graduate students, international students [and] LGBTQ+ students,” Morris said.
Students experiencing a crisis can walk into CAPS or call anytime during office hours and can also reach out to Helpline from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours a day on the weekend, according to the CAPS website.
Helpline is a student health service supervised by CAPS that provides students with peer support and crisis intervention after work hours.
Disability Resources
For students with existing learning or physical disabilities, Disability Resources, located in the Student Services Building, can also provide help.
Disability Resources’ goal is to provide resources related to access for students on campus, Justin Romack, program coordinator for assistive technology services with Disability Resources, said.
“Disability Resources is a campus resource for faculty, students and staff to receive consultation guidance and resources that are related to equitable access for disabled students,” Romack said.
One of the main resources provided by Disability Resources is accommodations coordination, Romack said.
“Probably the primary thing that people think of us for is going to get accommodations coordination,” Romack said. “This is working with [students with disabilities] to understand the barriers they encounter in the classroom and to determine reasonable accommodations.”
For students who are looking to receive accommodations, Romack said they may begin the process online.
“Starting this semester, we launched a brand new application to facilitate accommodation requests here through our office,” Romack said. “The system is called AIM, or Accessible Instructional Management, and it is an efficient way for students to digitally make their request for accommodations.”
The AIM Portal, and more information about Disability Resources, can be found on their website.
Appointments for either SHS or CAPS can be made through their respective student portals, and more information about each department can also be found on their respective websites, shs.tamu.edu and caps.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.