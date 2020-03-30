In an email sent on behalf of the Campus Muster Committee, Texas A&M faculty and students were notified this year’s Muster Tradition will be continued under a new viewing format.
To adhere with current COVID-19 regulations and maintain the safety of the Aggie family, Campus Muster is asking individuals to softly whisper “here” from the confinement of their homes on April 21. The committee acknowledged this change in tradition may seem strange to those who anticipated its formal approach in Reed Arena, but assured this year’s Aggie Muster will still provide a fitting memorial.
“From its early beginnings on the islands of Corregidor to humble gatherings at the Texas A&M Administration building, this tradition has never been defined by one singular image or practice,” the email said. “We hope to celebrate this fact and honor the spirit of Muster in a way that is reverent of our fallen Aggies and reflective of the needs of our community. As such, and after consultation with the university, the decision was made to celebrate the Campus Muster ceremony in an online and televised format this year with no in-person attendance.”
The committee noted Muster Barbecue will not continue as previously scheduled. Elements of the Reflections Display and Reunion Class will still be incorporated into the online celebration.
Within the email, Campus Muster also outlined modified criteria for this year’s roll call.
“The Campus Muster will specifically honor Aggies who, at the time of their passing, were one of the following:
- Students currently enrolled at Texas A&M University
- Members of the 50-Year Reunion Class (1970) who have passed away in the current year
- Former students who have an immediate family member that are currently enrolled at Texas A&M University at the time of their passing
- Former students who lost their lives while deployed serving on active military duty within the past year
- Current Texas A&M University College Station faculty and staff that passed away in the present year or retired/relocated within the past four years”
Those who knew individuals who meet the above qualifications are encouraged to email Campus Roll Call Coordinators. Submissions for Aggie Muster Roll Call must be received by no later than Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.