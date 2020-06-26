Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters have both signed orders requiring workers and customers to wear masks in businesses beginning June 30.
In accordance with an order signed by Mayor Andrew Nelson, face masks will be required to be worn by workers and customers inside Bryan’s businesses beginning June 30, 2020. Read the full order at https://t.co/wNZU4651VN pic.twitter.com/dyzgNjhIoj— City of Bryan (@CityofBryan) June 26, 2020
In accordance with an order signed by Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, face coverings will be required to be worn by workers and customers inside Brazos County businesses beginning June 30, 2020. Read the full order at https://t.co/zrRZCQUMvi.— BrazosCountyTX (@BrazosCountyTX) June 26, 2020
These orders come after College Station Mayor Karl Mooney issued a mandatory mask order with unanimous city council support for workers and customers in College Station businesses beginning June 29.
Unlike College Station's order, the Bryan and Brazos County orders do not have penalties for businesses that do not comply with the mandate.
According to all three orders, individuals over the age of 10 who are in public or entering a business must wear a face covering. Acceptable face coverings include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas and handkerchiefs.
To read the Brazos County mask order, click here. To read the Bryan mask order, click here.
