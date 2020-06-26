Face Masks

Beginning Monday, June 29 at 6 a.m. face masks will be required in all College Station businesses. Bryan and Brazos County face mask orders will be in effect on June 30.

 Photo by Meredith Seaver

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters have both signed orders requiring workers and customers to wear masks in businesses beginning June 30.

These orders come after College Station Mayor Karl Mooney issued a mandatory mask order with unanimous city council support for workers and customers in College Station businesses beginning June 29.

Unlike College Station's order, the Bryan and Brazos County orders do not have penalties for businesses that do not comply with the mandate.

According to all three orders, individuals over the age of 10 who are in public or entering a business must wear a face covering. Acceptable face coverings include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas and handkerchiefs. 

To read the Brazos County mask order, click here. To read the Bryan mask order, click here.

