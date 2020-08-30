Originally reported by KBTX, on Sunday, Aug 30., a plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan killed three people and left one passenger in critical condition.
According to KBTX the three fatalities are reported as a father, mother and their daughter, who was a senior at Texas A&M University. The survivor of the flight is a male student at A&M; his relation to the family is unknown. KBTX is withholding the names of everyone involved at this time until they are released by authorities.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAA officials should be in Bryan on Monday morning to investigate the crash at Coulter Airfield. Police tell @haleyvyrostek they will secure the scene overnight. pic.twitter.com/MsuGOedXTU— KBTX News (@KBTXNews) August 30, 2020
The single-engine Piper PA24 crashed around 2:30 p.m. with near-by residents reporting that they heard a loud crash and witnessed the plane flying at a low altitude. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation with help from the Federal Aviation Administration. Federal aviation officers will arrive Monday to begin the investigation.
No information has been released about the plane owner, the flight's origin or destination.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.
