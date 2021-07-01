Texas A&M is now offering a craft brewing scholarship with the goal of expanding diversity and inclusion at the university.
After the announcement of the Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the summer of 2020, its 45 members gathered statistics regarding the demographics of the university, as well as opinions about campus issues. While the report shows money allocated toward some scholarships, other opportunities outside of the commission such as the Brewing Education Scholarship from Revolver Brewing show efforts to increase diversity, specifically in the brewing industry.
According to KRHD, the Brewing Education Scholarship, funded by Molson Coors Beverage Company, will offer $2,500 per year to students pursuing a career in brewing.
“The scholarship is available to students who identify as Hispanic, Black/African American, American Indian, Asian, Pacific Islander and/or LGBTQ+ and will pursue a career in fermentation and brewing sciences after completing their degree at Texas A&M University,” the article reads.
Director of the Vegetable and Fruit Improvement Center in the Department of Horticultural Sciences Bhimu Patil said the process started with a former food science student wanting to fund a scholarship.
“We approached The Foundation office from AgriLife and they helped the process go through,” Patil said. “The goal was to make sure that the scholarship goes to students of diversity and inclusion, so we’re trying to make sure that the underrepresented students are given the scholarship.”
James Gleaves, president of Revolver, said the main goal is to provide minority students the chance to pursue and be welcomed in a brewing career.
“While the craft brewing industry is an incredible place to work, it’s woefully short of diverse voices,” Gleaves said in the KRHD article. “We hope this scholarship will knock down barriers and provide opportunities for minority students to work in the industry, ultimately creating a more inclusive environment.”
Since the scholarship was recently announced, Patil said, there have been no recipients yet. However, Patil said he thinks the scholarship will prove to be important for those wishing to apply and the university as a whole.
“I think the perspectives of the different backgrounds of the students will [have] a broader impact on the state and the global level,” Patil said.
Patil said this scholarship is a good opportunity for prospective students, the Department of Food Science, and the rest of the A&M community.
“The goal of providing the scholarship to underrepresented students is a great goal,” Patil said. “Our job as the Department of Food Science and Technology is to try to make sure that the scholarship is given to the right person, and hopefully will have a positive impact on the society”
