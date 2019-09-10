The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial (BVVM) is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday at 7:44 a.m., the estimated time 18 years ago that the World Trade Center towers were attacked. The event is at the War on Terror Memorial site at BVVM and is free and open to the public.
The ceremony will include a moment of silence and a speech by U.S. Army Master Sergeant and Aggie from the Class of 2003 Samuel Lewis, as well as a laying of the memorial wreath, the last call 555 and a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
Lewis is currently a compliance officer for the Texas A&M University System Research Security Office.
The last call is a funeral tradition for firefighters who died on duty where a colleague reads a statement about the honored firefighter’s last call and a bell is tolled in three sets of five.
“The point of the ceremony is to remember the tragedy and those who lost their lives, as well as to honor those who sacrificed their lives saving others,” said Lacey Lively, BVVM chief information officer and City of College Station marketing manager. “Everyone and anyone is welcome to join us.”
The War on Terror site displays a steel relic from one of the Twin Towers struck on 9/11. It was brought to Texas by Texas Task Force 1, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum and The Arts Council of Brazos Valley. The War on Terror memorial was dedicated on May 30, 2005.
BVVM was chartered in 2000 as a nonprofit and was dedicated on Nov. 10, 2001. It also features the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza and Wall of Honor and Lynn Stuart Pathway. The pathway displays life-size memorials honoring the sacrifices of veterans of the nation’s major wars.
The BVVM will hold a dedication for the Spanish-American War & Philippine Insurrection Statue on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. and a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
