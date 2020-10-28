Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3 is the last opportunity eligible voters have to cast ballots in the 2020 general election.
Brazos County residents can visit any one of the county’s 25 polling locations to vote on Election Day. Many early voting locations will not be in service but will be replaced with larger facilities that can hold more people. The Nov. 3 polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
An identification document, including a voter ID card, valid Texas Driver’s License, passport or one of the other approved identification documents, is required to vote.
Voters who would like to see everything on the ballot before entering the polling place may request one from a polling official to ensure a quick and easy process.
Below are the list of polling locations for Nov. 3:
- Millican Community Center
- College Station Meeting and Training Facility
- Galilee Baptist Church
- Zion Church of Kurten
- Parkway Baptist Church
- College Heights Assembly of God
- First Baptist Church - Bryan
- Beacon Baptist Church
- Bryan Ballroom
- Brazos County Administration Building
- Rudder Tower - Rudder Exhibit Hall
- GW Williams Tabernacle
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
- Lincoln Center
- College Station City Hall
- College Station ISD Admin. Bldg
- Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church
- Castle Heights Baptist Church
- A&M Church of Christ
- Christ United Methodist Church
- Arena Hall
- Brazos Center
- Wellborn Community Center
- Living Hope Baptist Church
- Church Of The Nazarene
