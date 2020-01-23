The Brazos County Health District is investigating a suspected case of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
The patient, who is a student at Texas A&M, traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated, and is currently being held in isolation at home while precautionary testing is being done.
“We can say that this person is a student at A&M, and we have assessed the situation as being a low risk for the campus community,” Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Eric Wilke said. “In coordination with both state and national agencies, testing will be accomplished as soon as feasible and we will definitely let you know once we get those results back.”
Hundreds of cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in China with additional cases growing internationally. The first case in the United States was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the state of Washington on Jan. 21. That first patient, like the patient in Brazos County, recently returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, according to the CDC.
People with flu-like symptoms that have traveled to Wuhan, China, are encouraged to call the Health District at (979) 361-4440. According to the Brazos County Health District, flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.
The Brazos County Health District stated the public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions:
Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
