Brazos County has amended the shelter-in-place order to last until April 30, matching the decision of the federal government and an Executive Order placed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
The guidelines outlined in the previous shelter-in-place order apply to the reissue with a few added items.
To include guidance from Abbott’s Executive Order GA-14, changes made to this order include the alteration of the definition of “Essential Services,” a website to help the public determine the status of their business and the ability to request an essential service tag.
The order stated that the essential business guidelines match the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the ability to add business to the essential list belongs to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).
“For purposes of this Amended Order ‘Essential Services’ shall consist of everything listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in its Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce, Version 2.0, plus religious services conducted in Churches, congregations, and houses of worship,” the amendment read. “Other essential services may be added to this list with the approval of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.”
TDEM will maintain and update the list of essential businesses list, which will be available to citizens via EssentialServices@tdem.texas.gov or by visiting www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.
“Businesses and Citizens are encouraged to visit the above websites to help them determine if the services they are engaging in are ‘Essential’ or to request ‘Essential’ designation through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) if not otherwise listed,” the amendment stated.
A detailed list of shelter-in-place dos and don'ts can be found here.
