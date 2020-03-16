The Big Event, a 37-year-old tradition in Aggieland, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
An email from Josh John, Big Event director for 2020, was sent out to students on March 16 with information regarding this change.
John and the Big Event staff encouraged participants to continue to serve and uphold the values of Big Event wherever they are located around the world.
“In an effort to keep our community safe, The Big Event is canceled for 2020,” the email stated. “Even though the event will not happen this year, I encourage each of you to find a way to still display gratefulness and give back in your own way. The Big Event is more than just one day; it is a mission to give back and live selflessly. I'm confident that we can still live out that mission no matter where we are in the world.”
In regards to the logistical difficulties in canceling this large event, Big Event staff asked for patience as they work to get refunds for the t-shirt orders purchased through the link sent out by Big Event.
