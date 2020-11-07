Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential race Saturday, Nov. 7.
Biden will become 46th President of the United States after defeating President Donald Trump for the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. Biden officially crossed the 270 threshold at 11:25 a.m. ET Saturday morning after winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes, according to the Associated Press.
In addition to Pennsylvania, Biden later won electoral votes in battleground states Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada.
"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America," Biden said in a statement to CNN. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."
According to the Associated Press, Trump has refused to concede the presidency to Biden and still plans to take legal action against vote counting, saying in a statement that “our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”
Additionally, the race in Georgia is expected to stay within the threshold that will require an automatic recount. At time of publication, a winner has not been declared in the states Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska, but President Trump no longer has a path to winning 270 electoral votes.
Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since former President George H. W. Bush. Biden, 77, is set to be the oldest president inaugurated in January, while Senator Kamala Harris will be the first female, Black and Asian American vice president.
President-elect Biden plans to address the nation later Saturday evening.
Excuse me, ladies & gentlemen. The media does not decide the winner in any
United States presidential election. The results for this election currently reside in our Courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court where this election will be decided. This article is not news; it is not factual. It belongs in your opinion section.
is not fa, as it was decided in 2016. Put
