Regardless of the new Zoom format, the Student Senate engaged in its routine end-of-the-year flood of legislation on Wednesday.
The Student Senate passed a resolution highlighting mental health resources for students during the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources include the Texas A&M Helpline, the Counseling & Psychological Services, the mobile mental health app Sanvello and the free “Science of Well-Being” course by Yale University offered on Coursera.
“With limited social interaction, students are faced with many mental and emotional struggles,” the resolution read. “[Students] should be aware of services to aid them in these difficult times.”
In addition, the Student Senate passed a resolution thanking The Office of Academic Innovation, Provost IT Office, Provost Communications Team and the Division of IT for their quick adaptation of Zoom into the A&M curriculum. The student senators also recommended that students reference keeplearning.tamu.edu or provost.tamu.edu/keep-learning to guide them through “this evolving period of education.”
The Student Senate also passed a resolution recognizing March as Women’s History Month, saying, “In our recognition, we thank the women that have empowered us, and shaped us to carry us to the places we are today.”
The Student Senate passed a resolution honoring those honored at Silver Taps on March 3.
The resolution reads, “The Texas A&M University Student Senate gives its sincerest condolences to the families and friends of Cameron Christopher McNeff, Roel Israel Prado, and Nicholas Joseph King.”
The Student Senate passed another resolution thanking the NCAA for declining to penalize student athletes for losing a competitive period due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Student Senate amended its rules to allow online meetings during “the unlikely event Student Senate cannot physically meet” in response to COVID-19.
