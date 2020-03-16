In the days following Texas A&M’s decision to move classes online, many are wondering how the coronavirus will affect the rest of the spring semester. Here is what we know and what we don’t:
Education:
How are classes that require face-to-face interaction (music classes, kinesiology classes, science labs, etc.) going to meet if they can’t meet in person?
The university has stated that classes will be canceled from March 16 through March 20. All classes (including labs) will resume online only from March 23 through April 28. According to the university, faculty will communicate with students and post a new syllabus with information on how individual courses will be handled.
Are professors allowed to add assignments that were not in the original syllabus?
Faculty will post a new syllabus when classes resume on March 23. Specific questions about course content can be discussed with your instructor.
How will finals work?
Currently it is unclear how final exams will work. The university has stated that a decision will be made in the coming weeks about whether in-person final exams are possible. As of now, online course instruction will end on April 28 (the last day of spring semester classes) and final exams will begin on April 30.
Will our semester schedule be extended because we get an extra week off?
In a March 10 email to faculty, Provost Carol Fierke stated that the spring academic calendar will not be extended. No further updates have been announced.
Health:
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Baylor Scott and White Medical Center has stated that fever, cough and shortness of breath may appear 2-14 days after exposure to COVID-19.
How long is COVID-19 contagious?
According to Baylor Scott and White Medical center, “The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community (“community spread”) in some affected geographic areas. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.”
Are local hospitals prepared for COVID-19?
Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station and CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan have released statements with guidance on how they will handle patients experiencing flu-like symptoms and both of their visitor policies have been updated.
How often will campus buildings be cleaned?
According to the university, TAMU SSC is enforcing “enhanced cleaning practices to minimize the spread of flu and COVID-19 viruses throughout campus buildings, specifically addressing commonly used areas and fixtures (e.g., door knobs, stairway bannisters, elevators).”
Services/Resources:
Will bus services change from their regular semester schedules?
According to the Transportation Services website, transit break service will continue through March 16 and March 17, and transit spring service will resume on March 18. Because no updates have been posted since March 10, it is unclear whether additional changes will be made.
Will prepaid expenses be reimbursed? (housing, dining, parking)
The university has not yet announced whether housing, dining or parking service expenses will be reimbursed for students who choose to not return to campus. These services will be available to students throughout the semester as the campus remains open. According to the university, the Department of Residence Life Leadership Team is discussing the housing situation and will communicate their decisions as soon as possible.
Will counseling services remain open?
Counseling and Psychological Services has been modified in several ways. For students initiating services, CAPS will be available primarily through phone consultations. For students in crisis, CAPS is offering in-person crisis services on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups and workshops for the remainder of the semester have been cancelled and individual counseling will only be available by phone.
Will financial aid services remain open?
In a tweet posted on March 13, Texas A&M Scholarships and Financial Aid stated that they can be contacted via phone or email beginning on March 16.
Traditions:
What is the plan for graduation?
Graduation plans remain uncertain as A&M officials have not yet made a decision regarding commencement ceremonies. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.
What will happen with Ring Day?
The university has stated that campus community meetings and events are restricted to less than 50 participants. Vice President of the Association of former students Kathryn Greenwade said students receiving their rings this semester should expect to hear information about delivery plans soon.
Is Aggie Muster cancelled?
Greenwade said although the traditional large gathering may not be feasible, the Association is working with A&M clubs in the following weeks to plan Muster, and the Worldwide Roll Call for Aggie Muster will still take place and be live streamed on AggieNetwork.com on April 21. Local Musters can be found here, and you can email your local muster host for updates on their event.
Sports:
How long will sports be suspended?
The SEC has suspended athletic events, team practices, meetings and other organized activity until April 15 and the NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring championships.
Can sports passes be refunded?
Refund request forms for sports passes can be found here.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
Click here to submit a question about COVID-19 and how it will affect Texas A&M.
