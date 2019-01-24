Australia’s ambassador to the U.S., Joe Hockey, visited George H.W. Bush’s gravesite Wednesday to pay his respects to the late former president and first lady.
While the ambassador never met the 41st president, he is acquainted with the Bush family. Hockey was present at Bush’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in December and said he was moved to visit the gravesite. The ambassador left a bouquet of flowers and took part in a short prayer to honor the site.
“We should be very proud of this guy, but also very proud of America,” Hockey said.
The ambassador was greeted by members of the Corps of Cadets, and the Singing Cadets sang “How Great Thou Art” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” for the event.
After Barbara Bush’s passing in April, the Singing Cadets performed at her funeral. It was important that the cadets honored President Bush in the same way, said Singing Cadet’s president Corey Bowers.
“We have honorary members and we take deciding on those honorary members very seriously — they become a part of our family,” Bowers said. “President and Mrs. Bush are both honorary members and so we love them dearly.”
Special consideration was given to the songs performed at the gravesite on Wednesday. Composers from across America submitted suggestions for David Kipp, the director of choral activities.
“I honestly hope that even as our future generations continue to come around... that they’ll still continue to carry on their memory and how special they were not only to the singing cadets, but to Texas A&M, to Texas and the world,” Kipp said.
