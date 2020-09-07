A plane crash in Bryan took the lives of a Texas A&M student and her parents, leaving one person seriously injured.
The crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 30, killing management senior Victoria Walker and her parents Tamara and David. The only survivor of the crash was Walker’s boyfriend, construction science senior Luke Armstrong. According to a KBTX article, the National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report of the accident; however, the investigation into how the plane crashed is still in progress. The report states the plane landed on terrain on the departure end of runway 15 of Coulter Field Airport.
“The airplane sustained substantial damage during the impact,” the report reads. “A Federal Aviation Administration aviation safety inspector and an air safety investigator from Piper Aircraft documented the accident site and the wreckage was recovered to a secure location for a future examination of the airframe and the Lycoming O-540 engine.”
Since the accident, many people have voiced their condolences on social media.
Accounting senior and close friend of Walker’s Brady Knubley tweeted the day after the accident, showing appreciation for his beloved friend.
“My life will never be the same without you,” Knubley tweeted. “You were such a driving force for me. I will cherish all of the wonderful memories I shared with you and I will do everything in my power to ensure you are remembered for the amazing woman you are.”
Another friend of Walker, nursing senior Kara Williams, tweeted on Aug. 31, sharing her grief about the tragic accident.
“This isn’t real. I lost my person in the most tragic way yesterday,” Williams tweeted. “Our home is not a home without you in it. Can’t stop thinking about the plans we had last night. I will forever love you, and cling so tightly to our memories.”
President Michael K. Young also released an announcement regarding the crash, offering condolences on behalf of the university and all fellow Aggies.
“All of us at Texas A&M were deeply saddened to learn that student Victoria Walker, along with her parents David and Tamara, lost their lives in a plane crash in Bryan,” the announcement read. “Our hearts are heavy at this tragic news, but our spirits are lifted by the outpouring of support from the entire Aggie family. On behalf of Texas A&M, we express our sincere condolences, and ask that Aggies everywhere keep the Walker family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Additionally, a GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of Madeline Walker, Victoria’s sister, which has already garnered more than $35,000, with nearly 700 donors.
“We intend to raise funds for funeral services, memorials, and any other needs for Victoria's sister, Madeline Walker,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Madeline is our family through Victoria and we want to do everything possible to support her in this tragic time.”
There will be a virtual memorial service for Walker and her parents on Sunday, Sept. 13 and can be accessed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.