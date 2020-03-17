The Association of Former Students announced the cancellation of formal Aggie Ring Day festivities in accordance with new CDC guidelines.
On March 17, the Association contacted the 6,500 students scheduled to receive their rings to inform them of changes. Recipients have the option to either have their ring delivered to them April 2 through 18 or have the Association hold their ring until normal campus operations resume. Recipients will receive an additional email on March 23 allowing them to choose how and when to receive their rings.
In an email, Kathryn Greenwade, Vice President of the Association, said 50,000 people were anticipated to attend Ring Day, far more than the CDC recommended 50 persons.
“This difficult decision, made in the interest of public health, will allow April Ring recipients to receive their Rings on or before the originally scheduled date and all shipping costs will be borne by The Association,” Greenwade said.
Ring Day as Aggies celebrate it now began in 2000 and has since become a highly anticipated event in Aggieland, Greenwade said.
“The absence of Ring Day, however, does not lessen the importance of the Aggie Ring or diminish the academic achievement it signifies,” Greenwade said. “The power of the Aggie Ring emanates from its significance as the most visible symbol of the worldwide Aggie Network and the connections it facilitates.”
Editor's note: This article previously stated rings would be delivered April 17 through 18, but it has now been updated to correctly say the delivery dates are April 2 through 18.
