The student organization, Aggie Miracle, is hosting the 2020 Run Along with AggieTHON virtual fun run.
According to their website, Texas A&M’s Aggie Miracle is the university chapter of the nationwide Miracle Network Dance Marathon movement. The goal of this virtual fun run is to raise funds and awareness for philanthropy at their partner hospital, Children’s McClane Medical Center. This year’s fun run is a rebranding of the organization’s previous main event, Aggie Dance Marathon, which raised $188,753.29 last year. AggieTHON is the large end-of-year celebration and the last fundraising push that involves the community and celebrates the Miracle Kids and their families. The event is from Oct. 5-10 and registration for the opened on Sept. 28
Executive Director of Aggie Miracle and kinesiology senior Allan Pulliam said this is an opportunity for the student body to directly help to improve the lives of children in the hospital.
“It’s an opportunity for Texas A&M to come together for an amazing cause, and do it in a safe way,” Pulliam said. “Every dollar fundraised through the Run Along with AggieTHON fun run goes straight to the hospital, which has a direct impact on the lives of the children being treated there.”
Pulliam said when you register for the event, you have the opportunity to decide how much your miles will be worth.
“For example: for every $25 I get in donations, I will run/walk one mile,” Pulliam said. “All donations collected will go straight to McLane Children’s Medical Center to pay for life saving equipment and procedures for the children being treated there.”
Executive Director of Operations and biomedical sciences senior Vivian Ramont said the importance of being a constant aide for the kids is why the event is still being held this year, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite everything that’s going on, we still need to ensure we’re serving our purpose and taking care of these kids,” Ramont said. “Ensuring that these kids have access to health care is more important now than ever.”
Since this is the first time the organization has hosted the fun run, it’s important to involve as many students as possible and to spread awareness of the event by word of mouth, Pulliam said.
“We are hoping that people all over campus will feel called to participate and encourage their friends to register as well,” Pulliam said.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, this event is important because everyone who needs help and needs healthcare deserves to have it, Ramont said.
“Our philanthropy has lost an average of $67 million per month since the pandemic has started,” Ramont said. “It’s our responsibility to try our best in the safest manner possible to honor these kids and the hospital staff.”
Pulliam said students should know that they have the chance to save the lives of local children by participating in this event.
“I hope that people feel called to participate in Run Along with AggieTHON and will help us spread the news about it within our community,” Pulliam said. “They are playing a part in saving the lives of kids in our region.”
If you want to get involved or have any questions, email aggiemiracleed@gmail.com.
