Texas A&M is encouraging all students to get free testing for COVID-19 at any of the eight on-campus locations available this week.
The university sent this information in a university-wide email on Nov. 16, following spikes in student cases, and recent clusters identified in the Corps of Cadets, Emergency Medical Services and a sorority. The email stated that students should complete an online pre-registration form even if they are not on campus, test off-campus, have already tested positive or do not wish to take the test for other reasons.
Chief Medical Officer for Student Health Services Tiffany Skaggs said testing is very important for the university to stay updated on the state on COVID-19.
"If we don't test, we will always be at the mercy of this invisible virus until we get a vaccine or effective treatment," Skaggs said. "If we are diligent with our testing, tracking, isolation and quarantining today, we can protect our health and opportunities tomorrow and beyond."
To prepare for COVID-19 testing, please follow the instructions below:
- Please pre-register at the Texas A&M COVID-19 Student Testing Program website to save time at the testing site, and bring your email verification with you or have it ready to show on your mobile device.
- Come to your COVID-19 test hydrated, but do not eat or drink anything 20 minutes prior to testing.
- If you are sick or think you might have COVID-19, please schedule your test immediately with Student Health Services or go to any walk-up Curative kiosk on campus.
- If you are younger than 18 years of age, please go directly to any walk-up Curative kiosk on campus.
- If you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days, you do not need to be tested during this testing period.
The testing locations are as follows:
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center, Texas 47 Campus Curative Van
- Southside Dorms: Pop-Up Testing Tents
- Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive, Courts 5 & 6
- Fan Field
- Maroon Kiosks:
- Aggie Express Commons
- Mays Business School
- Memorial Student Center
- A.P. Beutel Health Center, Testing Tent in Parking Lot 27
For more information on testing times and locations, click here.
