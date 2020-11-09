After COVID-19 infections increased each week of the semester, Texas A&M has altered their pandemic protocols, according to a university-wide email.
The email stated that the testing rate at the university increased from 4.8 percent two weeks ago to 8.1 percent last week.
“Data indicates 354 new positive cases among the 4,444 who were tested last week through Saturday. Seventy positive student cases were reported on Friday alone,” the email reads.
Contact tracers credit this increase to off-campus events, and the email suggests the increase is not the result of transmission on campus.
The latest measures below have been adopted by the university:
- All students living in on-campus housing are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 test.
- Visitors to on-campus residence halls are discouraged until further notice.
- Starting Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice president or provost.
- For now, Texas A&M will not further increase the number of employees coming back to campus, keeping most offices at no more than 75 percent capacity.
A&M encourages students and faculty to get tested at the many free testing locations on and off campus. Those who suspect they may have contracted the virus, or have been exposed to someone with it are encouraged to stay home.
A&M President Michael K. Young said students, faculty and staff should practice health precautions such as wearing a face mask and social distancing.
“Even with this increase, there is no evidence of transmission of the virus in the classroom,” Young said in the email. “As a community, we want to continue classes and other activities that advance our important educational mission.”
As of Nov. 9, two additional COVID-19 clusters have been reported among the campus community, bringing the cluster total to six this semester.
