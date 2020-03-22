Texas A&M Transportation Services has responded to policies implemented at Texas A&M and across the community, state and nation.
From March 23 to April 5, A&M transit will abide by a modified service schedule that will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m and a weekend schedule on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additionally, no more than 30 people will be permitted on an Aggie Spirit bus so riders are able to maintain a distance from one another. Riders will enter and exit from the back door, and if a bus reaches the 30 person capacity it will bypass remaining stops on the route. Transit will dispatch another bus that will offset the missed stops on any impacted routes.
According to transport.tamu.edu, extensive bus cleaning with products and methods approved by the CDC are being used to reduce the spread of illness. A&M transit is encouraging passengers to maintain distance from one another and to not board the bus if they are not feeling well or running a fever.
For students with parking passes, the break parking schedule will be in effect until further notice and permits may be returned any time before July 12, 2020 for a prorated refund.
For more information and updates, visit transport.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.