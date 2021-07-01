Texas A&M announced on Thursday that all non-essential employees may leave work Friday, July 2 at noon in observance of Independence Day. Any regularly scheduled employee providing essential services for any university activity should still report to work on Friday.
Friday’s classes will be held as scheduled as the last day of classes for the first summer term, with finals remaining on Monday.
The Student Recreation Center, Student Health Services, Memorial Student Center and the Becky Gates Children’s Center will all remain open despite the early release.
All employees required to work during this time will be given state compensatory time off to take within the next 12 months or have the choice to adjust their work schedule appropriately.
This early release applies to the entirety of the Texas A&M University System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.