As of Jan. 1, 2020, Texas A&M will be a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus, according to a statement from the Office of the President released Tuesday afternoon. Although smoking is already prohibited in most places at A&M, this move will expand that ban to all parts of the university. It will also apply to e-cigarettes, vaping, smokeless tobacco including chew and stuff, cigars, pipes, hookahs and water pipes, Bidis, Kreteks and other nicotine and/or tobacco delivery products, the statement from University President Michael K. Young said.
“Across the nation, more than 2,000 universities have already become smoke-free and tobacco-free,” Young said. “If other institutions can make this transition, I am confident that Aggies will show their spirit by supporting this new policy and sharing news of this change. With your help, everyone who comes to Texas A&M will be able to enjoy a healthier and more comfortable campus community.”
According to Texas A&M Today, this ban will apply to all A&M campuses, including Galveston, McAllen, Qatar, all Health Science Center sites and other college sites. If someone is spotted disobeying this rule, the university has three options for the students and public: remind the person of the new rule, kindly request them to stop smoking and inform the person that there are resources to help them fight the addiction.
“While this policy represents a change, it’s an effort to continually improve the health and wellbeing of the thousands of students, faculty, staff and visitors who enjoy coming to our campus each year,” Young said. “Currently, in the United States, more than 480,000 people die annually of smoking, and nearly all of them begin before age 26.”
