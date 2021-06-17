Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp announced Thursday in a press release that theTexas A&M University System would be closed on Friday, June 18 for the Juneteenth national holiday.
The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was signed by President Joe Biden on June 17. The act makes June 19 the 12th national holiday, the first addition since 1983. Due to the holiday falling on a Saturday, it will be observed the Friday before for the current year.
After a House vote of 415-14, Biden said he believes this will be one of the greatest honors that he has as president, according to the Associated Press.
“I hope this is the beginning of a change in the way we deal with one another,” Biden said.
Historically, Juneteenth marks the day the Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to free the Black slaves in 1865. Though the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect two years prior, it took time for the migration of the troops with the message of the proclamation.
"This is a special day that originated in Texas and we're proud to honor it," Sharp said.
With the short notice, Sharp said essential employees and those whose services are needed to service the general public will still need to report to the office but will be paid compensatory time off.
