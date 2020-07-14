The Texas A&M University System announced in a university-wide email on July 14 that about 15,000 COVID-19 tests would be distributed between the 11 system campuses each month this fall.
This deal is the result of a negotiation between Chancellor John Sharp and Curative Inc., a testing company based in California. According to the email, the tests are not available for the general public, only available to A&M students and faculty. The email states that the tests are free, however those who want to be tested and have insurance are urged to use their primary care physician to get tested. Those wishing to be tested must first register online.
“Ensuring the health and safety of our students is our top priority,” Sharp said. “Facilitating increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing will help us mitigate the spread and help to protect each other by taking preventative and proactive measures.”
Students and faculty are encouraged to get tested for the virus if they experience symptoms or have come into close contact with a positive or suspected positive case.
“Close contact is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes at any time, beginning 48 hours before the individual had symptoms, regardless of wearing a face mask,” the email read.
