In an email sent to the students and faculty of Texas A&M on March 12, Carol A. Fierke, provost and executive VP professor in the department of chemistry, pushed for the return of university-sponsored study abroad trip participants in specific areas of Europe. This email followed the announcement from the White House restricting travel to and from the Schengen area of Europe, which will go into effect on Friday, March 13.
The email strongly suggested students and faculty travelling in any of the 26 states designated in the Schengen area of Europe to return promptly, register their travel online and self quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the U.S.
"Any Texas A&M University faculty, staff or students in this region – whether on university-sponsored travel, third-party programs, and/or personal travel should register their travel on the university travel reporting portal," the email said. "In addition, the university strongly urges these individuals to return to the United States."
Whether travelling with the university on a study abroad or for pleasure, all are encouraged to take the precautions outlined in this email.
