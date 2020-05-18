Following a May 6 executive order from Governor Greg Abbott, gyms around Texas, including the Texas A&M Student Recreation Center, will open on May 18 with a capacity limit of 25 percent of their total occupancies.
The Rec Center will operate during the hours listed below:
Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Operational hours have been reduced, while cleaning and disinfecting efforts have been increased,” Director of Recreational Sports Rick Hall stated in a university-wide email on May 13. “In addition, our staff will wear face masks, sneeze guards have been installed, and various pieces of equipment have been marked unavailable due to distancing guidelines.”
In addition to the amended hours of operation, the pools, the south side of the Rec Center, the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex and the PEAP buildings will remain closed until further notice. Locker rooms and showers in the Rec Center will also remain closed in accordance with Governor Abbott’s order.
“We have implemented additional precautions in order to provide you with the safest and cleanest workout experience possible,” Hall stated.
Proper social distancing will be required when training within the Rec Center and reservations must be made to work out in the strength and conditioning room as well as to climb on the rock wall. Court activities are limited to singles badminton, table tennis, and pickleball and solo racquetball, squash, and handball. The basketball hoops have been raised and the soccer goals have been removed.
Protocols for patrons of the Rec Center include maintaining a physical distance of six feet, thoroughly wiping down equipment with provided cleaning materials and visitors will assume any and all liability for their health and well-being by physically attending a Rec Sports facility despite the recent COVID-19 pandemic. A full list of the Rec Center’s COVID-19 protocol can be found here.
“Individuals who are unwilling to follow the appropriate policies and staff instructions will be instructed to leave the facility,” Hall stated.
For additional information and updates, visit the Recreational Sports website.
