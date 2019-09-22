Texas A&M student Carly Beatty passed away in a hospital in Houston on Sunday following a hit and run crash in the early morning hours of Sept. 14 that left her in critical condition until her death. Beatty, an animal science sophomore, was hit by an alleged intoxicated driver as she and her friends were crossing Texas Avenue.
College Station police told KBTX that the 17-year-old driver, Pedro Puga, admitted to taking Xanax and cocaine prior to getting in the driver’s seat. Puga is currently in custody in the Brazos County Detention Center, being held at a $250,000 bond on unrelated charges including Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Tampering with Evidence.
Following Beatty’s death on Sunday, her family released a statement through a medical fundraising page on Facebook where they had been sharing updates:
“On September 14th, 2019, our daughter Carly Beatty, a 19-year old sophomore at Texas A&M University, College Station, was the victim of a hit and run while walking home from a friend's house with her college roommates. After extensive surgeries and life-saving efforts, Carly lost her fight to recover from her injuries today. Words cannot describe our sorrow and feeling of loss.
As we look to the heavens, we know that Carly's life has touched many. A kind and generous girl, loved by her family including mom, dad, and two older brothers growing up in Frisco, Texas, as well as her extended family and friends. She enjoyed her church, her sorority Kappa Delta, and being a staff member for the Freshman Leadership Organization ("FLOC") at A&M. Her love for animals caused her to rescue many homeless pets, volunteer at the SPCA, and study veterinary science at A&M. Carly's joyful and loving spirit will be missed by many.
We are deeply touched by all of you who have reached out to our family with caring and support during this difficult time. We are grateful beyond measure and hope that you will join us in celebrating Carly’s life at her memorial service. Date and time to be announced.”
Nick DeMarino, civil engineering junior and Freshman Leaders on Campus executive director, knew Beatty when she was a freshman in FLOC last year and as a staff member this year.
DeMarino said he was called to the scene on the morning of Sept. 14 shortly after the hit-and-run had happened, and he then spent the weekend with her roommates and family. He also spent time in the Houston hospital waiting room while her immediate family visited her room.
“It was scary a lot of times, just kind of not knowing a lot of details,” DeMarino said. “We were all just praying and hoping for the best. I’m speechless almost just how much support and love was there [at the hospital]. Everybody put everything aside in their support of Carly.”
Nicole Torres, industrial distribution junior and FLOC director of internal operations, said Beatty displayed a strong work ethic and confidence, even though she had described herself as shy in her staff application. Torres said she could have easily seen her becoming one of the directors next year.
“All of our staff members are dedicated, but Carly’s special love for FLOC was unique,” Torres said. “It led her to become a strong leader and example for the rest of us. She has touched the lives of countless people and we will continue to hold her close to our hearts. Carly would have done the same for any of us.”
Torres said this week has been especially difficult for her because she has never experienced the loss of a friend before.
“I am extremely lucky to have known Carly,” Torres said. “The impact that she has had on me will resonate through my entire life. Although I only knew her for a couple of years, she means a lot to me and my love for her runs deeply.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.