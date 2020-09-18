Texas A&M’s enrollment has increased by 2.4 percent, according to an article from Texas A&M Today.
In the article, the university announced the increase in enrollment across its campuses, rising from 69,465 to 71,109 students, according to the official 20th class day numbers. These numbers include undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students, from the College Station campus, branch campuses in Galveston and Qatar, and the Health Science Center.
“This year’s total represents 243 of 254 Texas counties, all 50 states and 131 countries,” the article reads. “The College Station campus saw the greatest increase of 1,501 students, with its enrollment reaching 65,684 this year.”
The university is experiencing this increase, not only due to freshman enrollment, but due to transfer and graduate school enrollment as well.
“These enrollment numbers reflect planned growth in several targeted areas, including a 20 percent increase in transfer students, welcoming a record 3,458 new transfer enrollees, and a 34 percent increase in total enrollment in the School of Law,” the article reads.
President Michael K. Young said in the article that the A&M administration was expecting challenges regarding enrollment numbers in light of COVID-19.
“We were delighted to see that our numbers increased for both the summer session and the fall semester,” Young said. “This is a testament to the students and families who rely on the quality of a Texas A&M education, and a tribute to the extraordinary efforts of our faculty and staff who helped us continue our educational mission during such a challenging time.”
