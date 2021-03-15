Beginning next Tuesday, students falling under any one of three subset groups will be required to participate in Texas A&M's new mandatory COVID-19 testing program.
According to a March 15 university press release, the relevant groups and the dates in which they must be tested are as follows:
- “All students residing in university housing on the [Bryan-College Station] campus to test for COVID-19 March 23 - 24;
- “All student employees working on the B-CS campus and nearby university Health Science Center buildings to test for COVID-19 March 25 - 29;
- “All students in courses which are only offered face-to-face at the campus to test for COVID-19 March 29 - April 2.”
This program was started to help identify positive, asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and isolate carriers before the disease can spread among the campus community.
Students must make their appointments on the online testing portal and complete a survey on the day of their test.
Those not required to test include those with symptoms already who have reported to the university and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 on or after Jan. 1. Anyone who applies to the groups above that does not schedule and appear for a COVID-19 test could be reported to the university conduct office.
