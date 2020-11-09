Under the Clery Act, Texas A&M has identified two new COVID-19 clusters as of Nov. 9: one among the Aggie Band (Artillery Band, Dorm 12) and one within Emergency Medical Services (Events).
These reports are the fifth and sixth clusters at A&M and are the first to be confirmed since late September. The current data A&M has made available at time of publication lists 231 total cases of COVID-19 on campus as “active” as of Nov. 6.
According to their website, A&M evaluates several indicators and variables to confirm a cluster. The indicators A&M looks for are the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the timeframe encompassing cases and whether the cases are attributable to a specific event, location or group. The variables A&M looks at are population, activities and mitigation. All of these criteria are considered in determining potential clusters and an appropriate response.
The reports of these new clusters come the same day the A&M football team has cancelled all in-person activities after two players and staff member tested positive for COVID-19. At this time there are no reported clusters among the A&M football team and coach Jimbo Fisher said the team is currently undergoing contact tracing.
Click here for a complete look at Texas A&M’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
