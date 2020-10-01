Texas A&M has reported another COVID-19 cluster in Dorm 7 of the Corps of Cadets.
Following the initial Dorm 7 cluster among Squadron 17, on Tuesday, Sept. 30 the second cluster was reported among Squadron 4 via the A&M COVID-19 Cluster Notification Requirement website.
The report does not specify how many students are affected. To date, four total COVID-19 clusters have been reported at A&M, two in the Corps of Cadets and two in A&M sororities.
In evaluating potential clusters, A&M said they will use some or all of the following measures:
Further Monitoring of Applicable Population
Targeted testing
Continuing Education on Appropriate Prevention Measures
Requested Cleanings for Facilities under Texas A&M Control
Suspension of access to face-to-face classes/meetings/gatherings for applicable population, including student organizations
Self-isolation/quarantine of population/individuals*
*In these instances, Texas A&M cannot impact individual right to not self-isolate/quarantine; however, impacted individuals will be required to remain off campus unless quarantined in university housing or receiving health care.
As of Sept. 28, there are currently 156 active cases of COVID-19 that have been self-reported by A&M faculty, staff and students. The overall clinical testing positivity rate at A&M is 9.5 percent.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.