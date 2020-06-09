In a statement released by A&M President Michael K. Young on June 9, Texas A&M announced that face-coverings will be a requirement for faculty, staff, students and visitors in most indoor public areas on campus and outdoor areas where 6 feet of distance is difficult to maintain.
Effective on June 15, the statement lists safety for the wearer from droplets that spread the virus as rationale for the face mask requirement.
“The primary purpose of wearing a face covering is to reduce the amount of virus spreading from the wearer (who may not know they are spreading the virus) into the environment and to others,” the statement reads. “The secondary purpose of the face covering is to reduce the likelihood that large droplets containing virus that are generated by others may enter the nose and mouth of the wearer.”
A&M recommends that all individuals on campus have at least three face-coverings available to use during the week in order to have a new or cleaned face covering each day.
Exceptions and waivers for this policy can be requested for disability accomodations, religious concerns and for areas or occupations where wearing a face cover may not be feasible. Additional information on the new guidelines can be found here. Additional questions and concerns about can be sent to facecovering@tamu.edu.
