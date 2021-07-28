After the recent request by the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma to join the SEC, the Texas A&M Board of Regents called a meeting to discuss the possible expansion, according to a press release from the Texas A&M University System.
A&M, a competitor in the SEC since 2011, has been speaking with the SEC Commissioner’s Office since yesterday through university President Kathy Banks and athletic director Ross Bjork, who participated in the July 28 meeting. The board members voted in favor of supporting the expansion of the SEC for the 2025 season.
“The board concluded that this expansion would enhance the long-term value of the SEC to student athletes and all of the institutions they represent — including Texas A&M,” the press release reads.
In future discussions with the SEC, the board concluded that Banks would express full support for an invitation for UT and OU to join the conference.
“The Texas A&M University System Board of [Regents] directs Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks to vote in favor of extending formal invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the conference in 2025 when the SEC presidents consider the matter,” the press release reads.
