After returning to in-person graduation in December, Texas A&M will continue to maintain COVID-19 protocols throughout the spring 2021 ceremonies.
On Saturday, May 8, doctoral students walked the stage, with undergraduate and master’s ceremonies to take place from May 12 through 21 in Reed Arena, according to Texas A&M Today.
COVID-19 precautions will remain in place for the ceremonies, and graduates and guests are required to wear masks and will be expected to socially distance themselves from other groups. Graduates may remove their masks for their graduation photo after walking the stage.
Each graduate has received eight tickets for guests, according to the A&M Graduation website. The doors for each ceremony will open for guests one hour prior to the start time, and the guests should leave with the graduate after the graduate’s picture is taken.
A&M interim President John Junkins said to Texas A&M Today that he praises this year’s graduates for their perseverance in a far-from-average university experience.
“In one of the most challenging academic years in recent memory, we’re very proud that our graduates’ hard work and persistence have paid off,” Junkins said. “For all of the Aggies who are making the transition from student to former student, we salute your accomplishments and celebrate your success. And we look forward to applauding your many achievements in the years ahead.”
