As the end of counting ballots draws near, all major news networks have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election. President Donald Trump, however, refuses to concede.
Biden currently has a projected 306 electoral votes according to the Associated Press , while Trump has a projected 232 electoral votes as of Nov. 15. . Since the race was called by several news organizations, the President has sprung to social media, and made numerous claims of voter fraud in various states. Many people are wondering whether or not these claims, as well as the numerous lawsuits filed in these states, will make a difference in the ultimate outcome of the 2020 election.
WATCH FOR MASSIVE BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE AND, JUST LIKE THE EARLY VACCINE, REMEMBER I TOLD YOU SO!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020
Political science professor José Cheibub, Ph.D., weighed in on the election thus far.
“This year we are observing behaviors that we haven’t seen ever before. It is very unique,” Cheibub said. “Elections like this happen frequently throughout the world, but not in the United States.”
Trump posted all of his claims of voter fraud to Twitter, tweeting things like video clips from various news organizations discussing fraud and he has gone as far to post himself claiming that the process was not fair.
THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
Cheibub, however, said he does not believe Trump’s tweets will make any difference in the election’s outcome because they are directed toward his supporters and “not convincing people who aren’t convinced already by his claims.”
While the official counting process is not complete and Georgia will conduct a recount, the Trump Administration is not breaking any laws by refusing to concede and is well within its rights to wait until every vote is counted rather than relying on news outlets’ projections, according to political science professor, Dwight Roblyer, Ph.D.
“Going with what the networks say allows transition to take place in an optimal matter. There has to be evidence to back up claims of voter fraud, and on social media you can say anything and don’t necessarily have to have evidence to back it up.” Roblyer said.
Roblyer also believes that the U. S. is in the world spotlight this election year, with many other nations watching the political process unfold.
“At this point it is embarrassing on the international scale that we have had the election go the way it has, with the refusal to accept the results based on nonfactual claims,”Roblyer said. “The idea [from an international perspective] is how trustworthy is the American government in being an ally, and how do we uphold the democratic process?”
As Trump and the Republican party persistently push the narrative of voter fraud on social media, the question of whether or not these claims will make a difference remains. Political science professor Megan Dyer, Ph.D., said she does not believe they will.
“What is said on Twitter doesn’t mean anything legally, and there is no law that requires a president to concede,” Dyer said. “The legal challenges and lack of concession are reasons the federal government has not yet ascertained a winner. This has delayed the transition and important preparations for a smooth transfer of power between administrations.”
According to Dyer, Trump’s call for recounts over Twitter is unlikely to yield any change in results, although the numerous lawsuits from the Trump campaign will delay the traditional transition of power.
“The legal challenges [from the Trump Campaign] will likely end with a whimper rather than a bang.” Dyer said.
