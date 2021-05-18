In a May 18 campus-wide email, Texas A&M University officials announced that face coverings are no longer required on campus, including during this week’s commencement ceremonies, effective immediately.
This announcement comes after Gov. Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-36, which allows all Texas businesses to open to 100 percent occupancy and prohibits any state jurisdictions from mandating a mask requirement.
According to the Texas Tribune, positive COVID-19 cases in Texas have declined over the past month and a half. In addition, coronavirus-related hospitalization rates have also decreased in Texas.
Though face coverings are no longer required, state officials said patrons can still continue to wear face coverings at their own discretion. University administration still recommends campus members who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine to continue to wear masks.
“For employees and students who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are highly recommended to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the release reads.
A&M officials encouraged students and staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are available on campus through Student Health Services.
