Following the deadly shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Texas A&M reminds students and staff of counseling services available on campus.
On Saturday, August 3, 21 year-old Patrick Crusius opened fire -inside of a Walmart located in El Paso, Texas following a racist manifesto posted by the suspect on the website 8chan, according to CBS News. The attack resulted in 22 deaths and the hospitalization of several others, including a four month old. Crusius is now in custody and U.S. Attorney John Bash is pursuing domestic terrorism charges against him.
Around 1 a.m the following Sunday, 24 year-old Connor Betts fired at a crowd outside of the packed Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton, Ohio. According to CNN, Betts injured 27 people and killed nine others, including his sister Megan Betts. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl reported that the suspect was shot within 30 seconds of opening fire on the crowd.
In the aftermath of these tragedies, A&M’s Counseling and Psychological Services went to Twitter to announce their Student Counseling Helpline was open and ready for calls.
A&M Student Life also tweeted about the services the university was offering.
"@TAMU_CAPS has professionals to help students who may have been impacted by the tragic events in El Paso & Dayton," the tweet said. "The counseling center is open to provide confidential support and services. Reach them at 979-845-4427. HelpLine is also available to students at 979-845-2700."
CAPS replied to the Student Life tweet and reminded students to seek help if they feel unsafe or were affected by the incident.
“Students can walk-in and request to talk to a counselor. We are open until 5 p.m. and HelpLine will be available starting at 4 p.m. until 8 a.m. We do have counseling services available in Spanish,” CAPS’ tweet said.
