Following the retirement of Texas A&M Police Chief J. Michael Ragan, Assistant Police Chief Mike Johnson will assume the role of chief according to a news release from the university.
Johnson has served as assistant chief of police for the past six years, and will step into his new role on Sept. 1.
Johnson, Class of 2000, received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from A&M, and is currently working on another master’s degree in criminal justice leadership and management from Sam Houston State University. In the release, Chris Meyer, associate vice president of the Office of Safety and Security, said Johnson’s experience makes him the best choice for the position.
“As a longtime resident of this area and Aggie graduate, he knows and is committed to this community and, particularly, to the university,” Meyer said in a statement. “I am confident that Mike will lead the University Police Department to yet higher levels of achievement in its ongoing efforts to protect all A&M students, faculty, staff and visitors.”
Johnson said he is committed to the department and the university, and wants to uphold the positive relationship between the department and the community.
“We will focus on working cooperatively with our community members and apply procedural justice internally and externally in our efforts to maintain trust and legitimacy within the department and community,” Johnson said in a statement. “We will continue to demonstrate our professionalism and our commitment to excellence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.