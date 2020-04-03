Students looking to fill gaps or get ahead in their coursework with a summer term will see changes in the delivery of their classes.
In an email sent to students on April 3, Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke announced that all summer courses offered through Texas A&M in the first, second and 10-week summer terms will be delivered online.
Fierke said the May minimester will be included in this move to online-only instruction as well.
“We had hoped to resume coursework on campus for the second summer session, but with preregistration underway, some uncertainty on the apex of COVID-19, and the need for both our students, faculty, and staff to plan, we have decided to move forward with the decision to teach all summer courses online,” Fierke stated in the email.
Registration for the first summer term as well as the 10-week terms is set to close on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.
In the email, Fierke stated there will not be changes in tuition for students in traditional degree programs.
“Distance education differential tuition will not be charged for online courses this summer at an individual course level for all students in traditional degree programs,” Fierke stated. “For students enrolled in distance education degree programs, there is no change in how they will be charged.”
Fierke stated that the Office of the Provost will continue to work with the colleges to offer a robust schedule of online coursework for students to make progress toward their degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.