The Office of the Provost announced an update regarding a process to report cases or suspected cases on July 20.
This online reporting system is available to all students, faculty and staff, and is run by the COVID-19 Investigation Operations Center in collaboration with the Brazos County Health District (BCHD). The Operations Center will be run by Texas A&M faculty, BCHD employees and A&M system employees. The reports gathered in this process will be used to perform contact tracing and provide informational assistance to those who utilize it.
Students and employees should complete this form if they:
- Are diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19
- Experience any COVID-19 symptoms
- Have been in close contact with a positive or suspected case, including housemates, family members or roommates.
Aside from self-reporting, the forms can also be submitted on behalf of an individual meeting the above qualifications. Those who submit reports on behalf of someone should not disclose the affected person’s illness to other employees, faculty or students.
After submitting a report, the Operations Center will contact the affected individual and begin contact tracing procedures, while keeping all personal information confidential. The COVID-19 Reporting Committee, run by the Office of Risk, Ethics and Compliance, will access the reports and use all non-personal information to work with the Texas A&M Facilities Services and other offices to contain the spread of the virus.
“By adhering to the following reporting processes and protocols, students, faculty, and staff will help maintain the confidentiality of personal and medical information as required by applicable laws and enhance the health and safety of our campus communities,” the statement reads.
Questions about the COVID-19 reporting form and process should be directed to COVID19Process@tamu.edu.
