As required by the Clery Act, Texas A&M has reported two COVID-19 clusters in the Corps of Cadets this last week.
The clusters identified are in Corps Squadron 12 and Dorm 9 and were reported on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, respectively. These are the first reported clusters at A&M in 2021, but the ninth since the start of the fall semester.
Since August of 2020, A&M has identified clusters in sorority life, the Corps and university Emergency Medical Services. To see the complete list of A&M’s COVID-19 clusters, click here.
