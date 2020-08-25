Texas A&M Galveston is to conduct a mandatory evacuation of campus due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Laura on the Texas coastline, the university announced in an Aug. 24 tweet.
Attention, Aggies by the Sea: Texas A&M University at Galveston is ordering a mandatory evacuation of campus effective tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Please visit the website for further info including a timeline & more about evacuation procedures: https://t.co/rH6iug754v pic.twitter.com/oRG7CPoLfV— Texas A&M Galveston (@AggiesByTheSea) August 24, 2020
The evacuation went into effect Tuesday, Aug. 25, and classes were canceled for the day, to resume remotely on the following day. According to the university website, students who are unable to return to their previous residence have access to temporary lodging. Prior to evacuating, students must fill out an informational form. The website also reminds students to follow COVID-19 procedures throughout the lodging process.
“Those who need transportation and lodging accommodations will be expected to continue practicing selfless service by following COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and limiting potential exposure sources,” the website reads.
All faculty and staff must complete the same form, and only essential personnel will be allowed on campus from Aug. 25-27.
According to a post on the A&M Galveston Facebook page, some Galveston students will be staying in College Station hotels until Hurricane Laura passes.
“Our Texas A&M Galveston Campus Living & Learning team helped students needing evacuation assistance onto five buses bound for College Station earlier this morning,” the post read. “Around 50 students, with plenty of snacks, PPE, and their essential personal items, are safely en route to hotels in College Station.”
According to CNN, Hurricane Laura will likely become a Category 3 storm, producing up to eight inches of rain across the Gulf Coast and possibly causing flash flooding.
